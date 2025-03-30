Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $14.66. Verbund shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Verbund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

