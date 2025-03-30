Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.39% of Versus Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of VS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VS

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.