Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.66 and last traded at $73.21. 3,989,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,586,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

