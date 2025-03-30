VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $287.73 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $287.73 million and approximately $12,931.38 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 78,591,997 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.78879869 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,938.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

