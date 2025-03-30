Virtuals Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $615.10 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $615.10 million and $53.46 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Virtuals Protocol was first traded on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 651,171,051.05711624 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.61869275 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 495 active market(s) with $56,800,848.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

