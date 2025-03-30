Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VHI
Vitalhub Trading Up 6.0 %
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.