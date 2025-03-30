Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

TSE VHI opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.34. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.09.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

