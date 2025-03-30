Wade Donald Nesmith Buys 136,500 Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Wade Donald Nesmith bought 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00.

Wade Donald Nesmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Wade Donald Nesmith acquired 118,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,390.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

