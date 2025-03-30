Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after acquiring an additional 921,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $292,959,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

