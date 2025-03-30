Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,640,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,164,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,395,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,191 shares of company stock worth $1,425,051 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.