Watchman Group Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,603,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

