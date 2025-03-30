Wedbush Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

