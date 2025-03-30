Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 105,435 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,255,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 108,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 1,089,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.47%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

