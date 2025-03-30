Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,808. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.