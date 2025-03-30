White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 12,459 shares.The stock last traded at $1,917.50 and had previously closed at $1,899.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,879.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,708,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

