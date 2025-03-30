Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Winmark Price Performance
Winmark stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.89. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $300.83 and a 1-year high of $431.67.
Winmark Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
