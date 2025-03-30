WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,292 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.2 %

C stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

