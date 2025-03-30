Wintrust Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
About Wintrust Financial
