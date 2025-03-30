WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.32. 31,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.