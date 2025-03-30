Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,192 shares during the quarter. Xeris Biopharma comprises about 2.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 651,481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.32. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

