XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.