Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

