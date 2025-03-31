12,866 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,003.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

