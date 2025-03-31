180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in March

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.00 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.