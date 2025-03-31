3,886 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

