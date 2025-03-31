4,279 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,792,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $782,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,002,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,204,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.