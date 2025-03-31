608 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

