7,805 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000.

ITM opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

