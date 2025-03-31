9,584 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

