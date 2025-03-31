abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.76 ($0.07), with a volume of 3263249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.77 ($0.07).

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.39. The company has a market cap of £21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.