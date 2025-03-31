Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $438,716,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.85.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $385.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.