Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,101.58% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Advent Technologies worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.