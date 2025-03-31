Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,101.58% and a negative return on equity of 442.47%.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
