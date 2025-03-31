Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 47.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 2,271.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

