AIA Group Ltd Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $411,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,857,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

