AIA Group Ltd Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

