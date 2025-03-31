AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,882 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

