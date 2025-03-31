AIA Group Ltd Sells 54,832 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,832 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

