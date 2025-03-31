Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 832,016 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $937,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,827,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $385.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.85.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

