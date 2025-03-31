Allianz SE Invests $309,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $123,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

