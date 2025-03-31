Allianz SE Invests $558,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

LULU opened at $293.06 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

