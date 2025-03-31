Allianz SE Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allianz SE purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 159,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $140.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.