Allstate Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,550 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

