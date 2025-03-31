Allstate Corp Takes $1.15 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

