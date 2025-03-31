Allstate Corp Takes $1.58 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $188.85 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.93.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.