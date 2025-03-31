American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $718,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,074,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in American International Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

