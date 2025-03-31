Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.89.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $481.64 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

