Amy B. Summy Sells 758 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

