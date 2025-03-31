Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Target Price at $79.86

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

