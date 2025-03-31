Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $59.22

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,674.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,695,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.