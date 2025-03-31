Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $206.33

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $161,553.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $181.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

