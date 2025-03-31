Analyzing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Pure Energy Minerals -172.39% -2.63% -2.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Pure Energy Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.10 $241.56 million ($0.26) -32.00 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 13.50 -$620,000.00 ($0.02) -7.95

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Energy Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

